Edisto Open Land Trust party to be June 8

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:17 am

The Edisto Island Open Land Trust is hosting the “I Love Edisto Party and Auction” at the Edisto Beach Civic Center on Saturday June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will include a full open bar by MIX and a selection of heavy hors d’oeuvres by Duvall Catering.

The live auction will be run by Charleston television news personality Tom Crawford. Auction items include handmade local works of art, beach and mountain vacation homes, dinner and cocktail parties on Edisto, vacation trips, hunting and fishing excursions, weekend packages in downtown Charleston, and more. The event raises critical funds for land conservation efforts on and around Edisto and education outreach programs for children and adults.

This year’s title sponsor is First Citizens Wealth Management, with additional lead support from Green Finney, Mason Law Firm, Enterprise Bank of S.C., C.T. Lowndes and Company, Edisto Family Dental, Edisto Real Estate and Jet Blue.

Advance ticket purchase is required. The event has sold out for the past three years and is setting up to be another sell-out event. Tickets are selling faster than ever before, with only limited number still available. Tickets are $75 per person. VIP Tickets are available for $125/each. Call 843-869-9004 to purchase tickets, or they are available online at www.edisto.org.

The mission of The Edisto Island Open Land Trust is to preserve the rural quality of life on Edisto by protecting lands, waterways, scenic vistas, and heritage through conservation and education. Over 50% of Edisto Island has been protected through partnerships with a multitude of organizations and agencies. These wildlife preserves, the educational nature programs, and the local landowners who take care of their conserved lands are all part of what makes Edisto…Edisto.