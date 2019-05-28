Dorothy Barnett | Obituaries

Mrs. Dorothy McAlhany Barnett, 95, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 11 o’clock, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at the Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born February 1, 1924 in Summerville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph McAlhany and Ethel May Walters McAlhany. She had worked in the sewing room at JP Stevens in Walterboro, Leon’s 5&10 in downtown Charleston, and retired from the lunchroom at Summerville High School.

Surviving are: her children, Carl Richard Bailey and his wife Doris of New Bern, North Carolina, Carolyn Devaney and her husband Ray of Walterboro, and TC Peele and her husband Steve of Byron, Georgia; sister, Virginia Clemmons of Chesapeake, Virginia; 18 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Joseph A. Bailey, David A. Bailey, Flotilla Walters and Shyrel Willett; her grandsons, Robert Devaney and Kenneth Bailey; her first husband and father of her children, Frampton Carl Bailey; brother, Ernest McAlhany; and sisters, Carrie Dell Wimberly and Muriel Easterlin.