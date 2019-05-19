Doing the dishes | Faith

2 Kings 21:13

“…as a man wipeth a dish,…”

Ephesians 6:4

“And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”

Raising children can be a wonderful and enjoyable experience, especially when we begin to see the “fruit” of our labors.

Children are a lot like dishes — they are nice and clean until something happens and they need our attention to remove the excess and debris from their otherwise clean surface. Now, not too many people I know actually enjoy doing the dishes, but those that do, I have discovered, enjoy the end result of clean sparkling dishes in contrast to the previously dirty dishes. Dishes must be treated carefully as they are being cleaned.

Special attention and focused labor has to be concentrated on the stubborn areas. While it may be frustrating at times, it is never a good idea to get agitated and angry at the dried on, stuck on, filthy mess … especially if that anger is directed at the dish itself. The dishes are fragile and can be broken easily.

So, even in the times when the food is crusty and has to be scrubbed, you cannot allow yourself to slip over into anger and rage, or you may find yourself with a broken dish on your hands. You can’t really blame anyone else when you break the dish. Looking back, you might realize how you acted and in frustration and you now have a broken dish, but the reality is … you can’t go back and easily fix what you broke.

The Bible mentions “doing the dishes” one time and a man is referenced as the one doing the dishes. (I know the guys are gonna hate that one, but hey!) In actuality, when the comparison is made to raising our children delicately and carefully, we do need more involvement from the men in their lives! Dads should step in and do a few “dishes.” Get to know what’s going on in your child’s life, school, friendships, struggles, etc.

Far too many dads are absent when it comes to the day-to-day issues in their kid’s lives. I say, “Be a man, fulfil your role as father, and help raise your child!” Moms fill a super-important role which cannot be overstated, but God meant for dads to pick up the pace and catch up in their parenting skills and be involved before the issues and problems arise.

Kids are not born adults and the adults need to remember that. They don’t have the wisdom, knowledge, understanding, or experience that you have. They need to be cared for and taught diligently and delicately how to mature and grow into the adult they need to become. Unfortunately, a lot of parents were not raised this way and they have a hard time knowing what to do now with their own kids, so they continue to act like children themselves. (We’ve all seen/heard that parent in the store).

I think parents need to be taught how to parent and begin to raise a new generation of children who are loved, noticed, and tended to, as a child should be. Parents, get off of Facebook and read a real book to your child! If all they see you do is swipe and scroll a phone, they will learn by your example that “fake life” is more important than real life … which is so wrong!

Our children are the future of our culture and society. To give them a disadvantage is not fair. They must be taught, disciplined properly, and loved into the mature and healthy adults that will make us all proud!

Treating dishes as anything but breakable and delicate is a foolish choice. They are made to be an accent and a thing of beauty in our home, so we give them special attention and take good care of them. They have to be cleaned and cared for in a proper way or we will begin to see signs of brokenness and chipping where there should have only been a nice piece of fine china.

