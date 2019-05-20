Daniel Garris, III | Obituaries

Daniel Garris, III

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home

NORTTH – Daniel William Garris, III, 41, of North, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. before the service at the church. The family will also receive friends at the home of David and Rea Bolin, 3788 Whetstone Road, North.

Survivors include his wife, Bethany Bolin Garris; children, Zoey Garris and Daniel William Garris, IV; his mother, Delores Bailey Garris; a sister, Nicole Garris (Joe Holt); father and mother-in-law, David and Rea Bolin; a nephew, Patrick Lozada; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Daniel William Garris, Jr.

Daniel was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity of Newberry.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who has helped through this journey.