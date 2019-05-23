Crime Reports

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 12:18 pm

Man shot in leg

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Emergency Department of Colleton County Medical Center May 18 at 10:03 p.m. where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man said that he was in his yard on Red Comet Road talking to a female acquaintance when the woman’s estranged husband pulled up.

The man reportedly began arguing with the woman while still in his vehicle. He then moved his vehicle and exited it.

The argument continued and when the Red Comet Road man entered the dispute, the suspect reportedly pulled a handgun and fired.

The alleged gunman then re-entered his vehicle and drove off with the other man getting into his vehicle to pursue him.

Shortly after the chase started, the victim realized he had been shot and drove himself to the emergency department.

Motorcycle taken from home

An Augusta Highway contacted the sheriff’s office the morning of May 20 after he discovered that his motorcycle had disappeared. The man told a deputy that his burgundy 2014 Harley-Davidson Superglide, worth $10,000, had been taken from the shed where it was parked inside sometime between 8 p.m. on May 19 and 7 a.m. on May 20.

Woman found asleep in stolen car

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was sent to the Citgo station at 704 Bells Hwy. on May 19 at 5:37 p.m. to check on a woman reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a car parked at the business.

The officer woke the female, who said that she was waiting for a friend. When the patrol officer ran a computer check on the vehicle, he learned that it had been reported stolen from Roanoke Rapids, N.C. earlier in day.

The woman, Autumn N. Robey, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

Man faces

gun charge

A Walterboro police officer was dispatched to a Sniders Highway apartment May 17 at 8:04 a.m. to investigate a domestic violence report; apparently an occupant of the house aimed a weapon at another resident.

When the officer arrived, he was informed that the firearm had been put away in a bedroom closet. He checked the closet and found several firearms, including a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun. He was told that was the weapon that had been pointed at the victim.

The discovery led to the arrest of Christopher David Leland on a charge of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Drive-by shooting investigated

The Walterboro Police Department was called to a home on Mincey Street May 17 to investigate a shooting incident.

Someone in a tan Ford Crown Victoria reportedly fired a weapon as the car drove by the residence.

The officer called to the home found several 9 mm shell casings in the roadway. No one was injured in the incident.

Two arrested after traffic stop

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling May 17 at 9:56 p.m. when he reportedly spotted a vehicle travel left of center on Live Oak St. The offending motorist was pulled over on Robertson Boulevard and a computer check showed that the driver was under license suspension.

The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle so deputies could search it. Officers allegedly found the magazine for a handgun on the driver’s seat and were told that the firearm was in the glove compartment. Both were collected for safekeeping after a records check on the weapon.

The searchers also allegedly found two small water bottles that contained alcohol, marijuana and crack cocaine.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver, Juashwa L. Brown, 30, of Adams Run on charges of having an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine and driving while under suspension.

The passenger, Desmond Frasier, 37, of Jacksonboro, was arrested on charges of having an open container of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

Man arrested on drug charge

A 51-year-old Walterboro man was taken into custody following a traffic stop May 15 shortly after 11 p.m.

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area on Robertson Boulevard and Barracada Road when he reportedly saw a motorist make an improper turn onto Barracada Road.

With the deputy tailing him, the truck driver turned onto Bedon Road and then pulled into a driveway.

The deputy approached the man to discuss his driving. The man reportedly gave the deputy permission to search his pickup truck. The deputy said he found a glass pipe with residue on it in the vehicle; a search of the man then allegedly discovered a cigarette pack that contained a small plastic bag. The bag reported contained methamphetamine.

The incident resulted in the arrest of William L. Hiers, 51, of Walterboro on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Passenger robbed at gunpoint

The sheriff’s office was called on to investigate an armed robbery that occurred on Grayson Street May 17.

A female driver said that four armed men surrounded her vehicle. One of the men got into the vehicle while the three others kept their handguns trained on the occupants.

The male passenger handed over his own handgun and cell phone to their assailants.

Students taken into custody

following fight

Two female Colleton County High School students were taken into custody the afternoon of May 15 following a disturbance at the end of the school day.

As students were leaving school for the day at 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the parking area where students receiving a ride home were being picked up.

When the school resource officer arrived at the location, he found two groups of students involved in the disturbance.

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland was assisting a school employee in dealing with one loud and boisterous student.

The resource officer focused his attention on the second group where students were attempting to restrain another disorderly female.

No weapons were involved in the altercations and no one sustained injuries.

The students were suspended from school pending a school district investigation of the incident.

Officers took both female students into custody and transported them to the detention center for booking.

Lawn mower taken from home

A resident of Enoch Road in Ruffin contacted the sheriff’s office May 17 at 2:40 p.m. after the resident realized that a $5,000 lawn mower was gone from the shed on his property. The man estimated that the mower had been taken sometime between 8 a.m. and noon on May 17.

Home targeted by gunfire

The sheriff’s office was called to a residence on White Hall Road in Yemassee May 17 at 10:08 a.m. to investigate a shots-fired call.

The deputy was told the resident heard approximately five shots outside the home, with at least one bullet hitting the residence.

Home burglarized

A property owner in Ridgeville the morning of May 21, shortly after he discovered that the home his family had been moving into had been burglarized, contacted a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told the deputy that when he arrived at the home at about 9:30 a.m. he discovered that someone had kicked in the rear door to the home. Doors in the garage and shed had also been forced open. The man said it appeared that the burglary occurred within the previous 24 hours.

After the officer checked the interior to determine if anyone was inside, he had the property owner check to determine what was missing.

Gone were a refrigerator worth $1,000, a new kitchen stove worth $648, two microwave ovens worth $374.48, tools worth an estimated $400, a $500 ladder, copper wire worth $200, ammunition worth $150 and a $150 lawn mower.