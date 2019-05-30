Crime Briefs

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:07 am

Ridgeville home

burglarized

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Peirce Road in Ridgeville the morning of May 24 after an alarm at the home sounded.

When a neighbor checked the home, he found the rear door forced open. The neighbor contacted the resident, who was at work when the home was entered. Missing from the home were two televisions worth $1,600, jewelry worth $2,500, golf clubs valued at $800 and a $300 video game system.

Man faces drug charge

A Cottageville man found himself facing a second charge when he was searched at the Colleton County Detention Center the morning of May 22.

The man was pulled over on a traffic stop at 12:41 a.m. after a deputy on patrol noticed that his view of the man’s license plate was obstructed.

As the deputy was interviewing the driver, he reportedly saw the man trying to hide a glass pipe that had been sitting on the floorboard of his pickup truck. The man was asked to exit the truck, but a search of the vehicle did not find any contraband. A computer check determined that the man’s driver’s license was suspended. The man was arrested on a charge of driving while under suspension and transported to the detention center. As part of the booking process, the man was searched and a bag of a white, crystal-like substance was found inside his pants. A field test determined the substance was methamphetamine.

The discovery led to the arrest of Wayne A. Moore, 56, of Cottageville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Home burglarized

A property owner in Ridgeville, shortly after he discovered that the home his family was moving into had been burglarized, contacted a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on May 21. The man told the deputy that when he arrived at the home at about 9:30 a.m., he discovered that someone had kicked in the rear door to the home. Doors in the garage and shed had also been forced open. The man said it appeared that the burglary occurred within the previous 24 hours.

After the officer checked the interior to determine if anyone was inside, he had the property owner check to determine what was missing. Gone were a refrigerator worth $1,000, a new kitchen stove worth $648, two microwave ovens worth $374.48, tools worth an estimated $400, a $500 ladder, copper wire worth $200, ammunition worth $150 and a $150 lawn mower.