Court Reports: Round O man sent to prison

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 11:24 am

Jonathan F. Gillikin, 34, of Round O was ordered to spend five years behind bars when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court this week.

Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner, after hearing Gillikin’s plea, ordered him to serve five years of a 10-year prison term with credit for time served followed by four years on probation.

Gillikin pled to a charge of second-degree burglary. He was charged with entering a Round O home in December 2017 and removing items including a television and a safe.

• Stefon L. Brown, 31, of Round O, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended one-year jail term with credit for time served and placed on 18 months probation.

• Cameron J. Harney, 37, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Michael J. Smith, 32, of Ruffin, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for time served and two years probation.

• Todd A. Brewer, 41, of Cottageville, pled to a charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, was given a suspended four-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for 18 months.

• Spencer D Gilbert, 25, of Summerville, pled to a charge of possession of cocaine, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for two years.

• Joseph E. Mitchell, 47, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of resisting arrest and was sentenced to time served.

• George C. Grubbs, 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.