Court: Man gets two years for possession

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am

James R Pierce, 24, of Walterboro, was ordered to serve two years in prison after he pled to two criminal charges during an appearance in Colleton County General Sessions last week.

Pierce pled possession of cocaine and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

After hearing the guilty pleas, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Pierce to spent two years of a three-year prison sentence in jail and then spend two years on probation on the possession of cocaine charge.

He then received a sentence to be served concurrently on the weapons charge.

• Sylvia Rivers, 39, of Brunson, pled to a charge of grand larceny, was given a suspended seven-year prison term with credit for time served and then spend five years on probation.

She was charged with taking 22 pieces of jewelry worth a total of $28,000 from a Colleton County residence in August of 2018.

• Rebecca Vaughn, 25, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of misprision of a felony (failing to report knowledge of a felony to the appropriate authorities), was given a suspended seven-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for five years.

She had been accused of participating in a burglary of an Islandton home in which firearms were taken.

• Rebecca J. Schultz, 26, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was ordered to serve three months of a six-month jail term and then spend two years on probation.

• Ernest M. Brown, 22, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Dontrae D. Lambert, 22, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of use of a motor vehicle without permission, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Gerald Lee Griffard, 28, of Ridgeville, pled to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a one-year jail term with credit for 146 spent in custody awaiting a court appearance.

• Albert A. Hodges, 44, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended six-month jail term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Brian L. Smoak, 31, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and was placed on probation for two years.

• Thomas L. Simmons III, 26, of Smoaks and Chase R. Aiken, 22, of Walterboro, pled to charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and were fined $100 and costs.

• Michael Moore, 21, of Walterboro pled to a charge of failure to comply with a police order and was fined $100 and costs.

• Justin L. Lanier, 37, of Savannah, Ga., pled to a charge of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to time served.