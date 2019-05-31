Consignment, variety shop open downtown

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:05 am

All Goods Thrift Consignment and Variety Shop is now open at 328 Lucas St.

The shop offers quality and affordable used furniture, appliances, household items, etc. at reasonable prices.

Owner NaKesha Cox is a 1993 graduate of Walterboro High School. After graduation she moved to Columbia where she received her associate degree in applied sciences in 1996 and worked as a medical assistant.

“I recently decided to move back home to provide services to my hometown,” she said. “I stand on my mission to meet the real needs of real people. My favorite saying is: ‘If I could help somebody along my way.’”

If an item is not available in the store, customers can request the employees find it.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment on Sundays. Hours can also be extended on request to those needing to pick up an item.

For information call 803-391-5462.