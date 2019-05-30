Colleton Prep Graduation
by The Press and Standard | May 30, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:47 am
Photo by JIM KILLIAN
Twenty-five seniors received their degrees from Colleton Preparatory Academy on Friday May 24.
Graduates are: Anna Grace Griffin, Anne Garrett Carter, Brandon Tyler Polk, Claudia Rose Prenner, Connor James McMillan, Dylan Ray Kinard, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Hannah Grace Drawdy, Hayden Lee Murdaugh, Immijen Yvonne Halter, Irving Timothy Benton Jr., Jacob Lee Burttram, Jade Alexis Briaud, Jason Thomas Dennis, Jesse Dean Murdaugh, Jude Anthony Blubaugh, Kady Sierra Brinson, Kayleigh Jean Peters, Laura Kathlyn James, Meredith Laine Ware, Mollie Shay Warren, Nina Gabrielle Mescia, Robert Tyler Hardee, Tenna Marie Sandifer Kinard and Tyler Walker Stone. For more information, see The Press and Standard’s graduation section on June 13.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.