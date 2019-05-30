Colleton Prep Graduation

Photo by JIM KILLIAN

Twenty-five seniors received their degrees from Colleton Preparatory Academy on Friday May 24.

Graduates are: Anna Grace Griffin, Anne Garrett Carter, Brandon Tyler Polk, Claudia Rose Prenner, Connor James McMillan, Dylan Ray Kinard, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Hannah Grace Drawdy, Hayden Lee Murdaugh, Immijen Yvonne Halter, Irving Timothy Benton Jr., Jacob Lee Burttram, Jade Alexis Briaud, Jason Thomas Dennis, Jesse Dean Murdaugh, Jude Anthony Blubaugh, Kady Sierra Brinson, Kayleigh Jean Peters, Laura Kathlyn James, Meredith Laine Ware, Mollie Shay Warren, Nina Gabrielle Mescia, Robert Tyler Hardee, Tenna Marie Sandifer Kinard and Tyler Walker Stone. For more information, see The Press and Standard’s graduation section on June 13.