Catherine Jenkins | Obituaries

Catherine Jenkins

Ling Funeral Home, St. George

Catherine Wiggins Jenkins, affectionately known as “Tootie,” was born on November 01, 1946, in Colleton County to the Late Dorothy Mae Linder Wiggins and Late Sences Wiggins, Sr. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Trident Medical Center, North Charleston.

Catherine accepted Jesus as her personal Savior many years ago. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, spirit, and soul. She became a member of Bethel UMC at an early age and was a faithful woman of God. She was also a faithful affiliate member of New Foundation Evangelistic and Outreach Ministries, Inc. As a faithful member of Bethel she served as a chairperson and/or member in the following ministries: Pastor Parrish Relations Committee (30+ years), usher board (30+ years), United Methodist Women, Gospel Choir, Mass Choir, kitchen auxiliary committee, Sunday school department and others.

Catherine “Tootie” was a prayer warrior and a mighty soldier whose hope was built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. While standing on the promises of God she fought the Good Fight of Faith until the Lord called her home. She loved praising God with a loud voice and a shout of praise. She enjoyed singing for Jesus and in doing so she was a longtime member of the Spiritual Supreme Angels of Smoaks, which was directed by her mother, Dorothy Mae, and comprised of her sisters and brothers.

She was united into Holy Matrimony to Mr. Isreal L. Jenkins on March 04, 1967. To this union two blessed children were born Anthony and Tarnishia.

She attended Ruffin High School and graduated in 1964. She was a dedicated member of the Class of ’64 Alumni. After graduation she was employed by Young Wear Manufacturer, Smoaks, as a seamstress for several years. She was later employed by the Colleton County Health Department where she worked for several years as a Nurse Aide. She was also at one point a substitute teacher at LCAA Head Start.

Catherine was a leader and/or a member of the following organizations for several years: National Council of Negro Women (Colleton County Chapter); Johnsville Simmons School Reunion; Linder-Stephens-Hiers Family Reunion; Jenkins-Moseley Family Reunion; and the Board of the Johnsville Community Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a loving sister – Dorothy Lee Wiggins Jenkins (late Rueben, Jr.) and a niece that was raised in the home as a sibling – Kathy J. Wiggins Rhames (David). She was also preceded in death by a nephew and niece she raised alongside her husband – Rogers Jenkins (Cynthia) and Wanda G. Jenkins Aiken (James).

Catherine leaves to cherish her loving memories: her husband of 52 years – Isreal L. Jenkins, two children – Anthony L. Jenkins (Leslie), and Pastor Tarnishia V. J. Jackson (Pastor Tron). Four grandchildren – Tre Anthony Jenkins, Justin Z. Jenkins, Dimitria C. Jackson, and Alysha S. Jackson. One adopted granddaughter – Whitley Douglas. One niece that was raised: Brenda Loretta LaShawnda Martin (Jamal). Two God-Daughters – Veronica Clayton Swinson (Leonard) and Tambria Jenkins. Four siblings: Scense Wiggins, Jr., Jimmy Wiggins (Minister Bobbie), Clarence Wiggins (Marian), and First Lady Angela Hodges (Pastor Lamonte); five cousins raised as her siblings: Ruthie Mae Jenkins (J. R), Rebecca Simmons, Luevenia Hodges, Hattie R. Chisolm, Lonzo Linder (Robercine) and James Linder (Apostle Clemustine). One brother-in-law, David Jenkins, Sr. and five sister-in-laws, Evang. Vela Mae Harrison, Jenive Jones (Rose, Jr.), Elouise Mosley (Ernest), Carrie Jenkins, and Bessie Jenkins. A dedicated caregiver Elaine Wedderburn; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services were held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Smoaks, with Rev. Jimmy Washington and Pastor Tarnishia Jenkins Jackson officiating. Burial was in John Brown Cemetery.