Cargill recalls Southern States livestock feeds

Cargill’s animal nutrition business is expanding its voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA’s action levels. This is an expansion of the recall initiated May 6, 2019 and is the result of Cargill’s internal investigation that identified additional products containing an ingredient provided from the same supplier referenced in the May 6, 2019 recall announcement. The expansion includes products manufactured between October 31, 2018 and March 1, 2019.

Livestock, horses, and poultry exposed to elevated levels of aflatoxin are at risk of exposure to several health effects. Aflatoxicosis has the same acute and chronic adverse effects and health consequences across all species and age classes (immature and mature). Immature animals are more sensitive to aflatoxins. Acute aflatoxicosis may result in generalized hemorrhage, ****** diarrhea and death in 1-3 days. In addition, aflatoxin toxicity can cause reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain, liver damage, jaundice, and eventually death.

Cargill has received a small number of adverse event reports. These reports are currently being investigated to determine if they are related to the recalled feed. Cargill is voluntarily expanding the scope of this recall.

The following affected products were manufactured at Cargill’s Cleveland, North Carolina, facility and are being recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia markets.

Consumers with animals who have consumed products referenced in the table and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian. Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call the Customer Service line at 833-224-2003, which is available 24×7.

To view the label for each product, please click on the link in the table below that corresponds to that product.

https://www.cargill.com/2019/cargill-expands-voluntary-recall-of-select-southern-states-feed

Or visit the FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cargill-expands-previously-announced-voluntary-recall-select-southern-statesr-feed-due