Blood drive collects 60 pints; next blood drive to be July 8

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:14 am

Carroll and Terri Griffin each completed the donation of their fourth gallon of blood at the May 13 blood drive. They are presented with pins by Norma Weeks, right, blood drive coordinator.

The May 13 blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church brought more blood that usual with 60 possible donors and 59 pints of blood collected.

Those who came in included: Timothy Smyly, Karen Gibson, Fran Mack, William Snead, Michael Avant, John Merrell, Mary Howe (one gallon), Kathy Smith, Terri Griffin (four gallons), Carroll Griffin (four gallons), Naomi Hickman, Annette Harley, Ronella Winchester, Linda Johnson, Nia Johnson, Robert Smith, Margaret Brown, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Sharon Paris, Bill Weeks, Travis Godley, Diane Wicker, Heather Gardner, Robin Moore, Laura Craven, Michelle McDowell, Keivy Rowes, Summer White, Mylinda O’Quinn, Steve Baker, Arlene Cassedy, Scotty Kinard, Celeste Stone, Joe Stone, Susan McNeil, Allan King, Robin Tanner (four gallons), David Nay, Marilyn Peters, Jessica Goodwin, Timothy Hiott, P.A. Pournelle, Terri Pournelle, Robert Benton, Victoria Jamison, Michael Kuszmaul, Linda Clark, Skip Taft, Suhailah Beyah, Xazier Singleton, Richard Johnston and Norma Weeks.

The next blood drive will be on July 8 at Good Shepherd, 106 May St.

“There is always a greater need for blood in the summer when schools are out and people are on vacation. If you have never given blood before, please come in and give us a try. You will feel better for doing it,” said Norma Weeks, blood drive coordinator.

For information, call Weeks, 843-538-8950.