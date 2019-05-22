Bike run to be held next Saturday June 1

A BIKE RUN WILL BE HELD by the Walterboro Elks Lodge on Saturday June 1 starting at the Walterboro lodge. Riders will travel to the Summerville Lodge then back to Walterboro for hamburgers and hotdogs. Registration begins at 8:30 .m. with the ride at 10 a.m. Fee is $20/bike with $5/passenger. All proceeds benefit local veterans. Deejay will be Hank. For information email elks1988donnamiller@gmail.com.