Band of Blue presents annual awards

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:03 am

The Band of Blue Booster Club hosted its 33rd annual awards program this past Thursday, May 23rd at Colleton County High School in the Performing Arts Center, sponsored by the Band of Blue Booster Club.

Recognized at this year’s event were:

Dannette Chubb Memorial Big Blue Scholarship

Presented by Tony Chubb and his sons, TC Chubb and Casey Chubb: Band of Blue seniors Hunter Pinckney, Jim Bunton, Megan Newton and Tre Ferguson.

2018-2019 Band

of Blue Booster

Officers

Booster Club President: Jamie Bunton

Booster Vice Presidents: Donald Crosby, Randy Ballew and David Jackson

Secretaries: Michelle Grinberg and Stephanie Coker

Treasurer: Tammy Crosby

New 2019-2020

Officers

Booster Club President: Randy Ballew

Booster Vice Presidents: Donald Crosby, David Jackson, Kenny Thurston

Secretaries: Marie Driggers Ackerman and Kim Padgett

Treasurer: Jamie Bunton

Recognized

for their help and support:

CCHS Principal, Maurice Cannon; parents Edgar and Michelle Grinberg Charles Myers and Stephanie Coker.

“Mary Anne Bunton” Good Friend Award:

Walterboro Bojangles, Tony Chubb

Receiving Band Awards were the following:

8th grade Band of Blue Marchers: Ali Cook, Delaine Ford, Peyton Grant, Edward Jacques, Dayzanae Neal, Emily Pinckney, Gabe Smith, Devon Valentine, Kevin White, Davonte Hills, Emily Benton.

Most Outstanding Junior Band: Delaine Ford

Region Band

and All State

The following students were selected to the 2019 SCBDA All Region bands.

Junior Band: Zoe Buckner, Delaine Ford

Clinic Bank: Sydney Howard, Jermia Christian

Senior Band: Shaleisha Funn, Megan Newton, Michaela Bennett, Logan Bailey

2019 SCBDA Senior All State Band: William Finigan

Color Guard Awards

Most Outstanding 7th Grade Cadet Guard: Lilian Boyert

Most Outstanding 8th Grade Cadet Guard: Pippa Walling

Guard Captain: Dyneira Brown

Most Improved Guard Members: Alexis Gilliland, Hannah Haley, Lindsey Barnes and Krysta Padgett

The Slam Guard Award: Jazmyne Hamilton

The Toss Guard Award: Kara Wynn

The Spin Guard Award: Alayna Johnson

Most Outstanding Color Guard: Jada Priester

Band Captains,

Lieutenants,

Sergeants and

Quarter Masters

Band of Blue Band Captains: Tre Ferguson and Jim Bunton

Woodwind/Brass/Percussion Captains:

Michaela Bennett, Jasmine Pryor, Jelazia Williams

Band Lieutenants: Shaniya Fields, Bailey Crosby, Tylan Gant, Delaney Howard, Austin Ballew, Alan Washington, Adam Robertson

Band Sergeants: Willow Roberts, Kevin Morales, Anthony Lisbon, Zander Richards, Felecity Steward.

Equipment Quarter Masters: Jim Bunton, Logan Lemacks, Joel Crosby, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Jacob Havers, Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Tre Ferguson, Megan Gooding, Tylan Gant, Ethan Thurston.

2018-2019 Band of Blue Drum Majors:

Hunter Pinckney, Megan Newton, Nick Jackson

2019- 2020 Band of Blue Drum Major: Megan Gooding

2019 incoming

rookies for next year’s band are:

Fishburne, Jaylyn, Braecklein, Julian, Stephens, Alexandria, Delaine Ford, Benton, Emily, Varnadoe, Makenzie, Buckner, Zoe, Hernandez-Reyes, Abigail, Ianehska Perez, Devon Valentine, Kevin White, Longfellow, Kamron, Thigpen, Cameron, Gabriel Smith, Chloe Epps, Peyton Grant, Velazquez, Jacob, Ballew, Cameron, Edens, Morgan, Greene, Abraham, Stokes, Tre’Quan, Oliver, Derek, Deyzanae Neals, Edward Jacques, Jakari Jenkins, Carlos Santos, Kadance Koger, Reed, Kinsley, Eric Campbell, Jamari Washington, DeAndre Breland, Davonte Hills, Kyle Shock, Banks, Brianna, Butler, Brittany, Rhodes, Jada, Halle, Katelynn, Hornsby, Nykehia, Hudson, Kayla, Padgett, Eva, Richard, Alison, Walling, Pippa.

Receiving Band Letters for 2018-2019

Those lettering for the first time are: Bunton, Catherine, Eliott, Anya, Ferguson, Sammy, Jackson, Haley, Lambright, Ka’Shawn, Morales, Raquel, O’Quinn, Zachary Smalls, Iyonna, Thurston, Gavin, Brown, Ayrionna, Grant, Charliyah, Johnson, Alayna, Padgett, Krysta, Faith Mays, Fryar, Tyashia, Alexis Gilliland

Those lettering for the second time are: Sydney Howard, Allysa Gethers, Savannah Bongiorno, Chandler Ballew, Jermia Christian Bradley Westbury, Zoe Worden, Adashia Goetee, Emma Nesmith, Jazmyne Hamilton, Morgan Hadwin, Anola Dowling, Lindsey Barnes, Michelle Bachawicz, Samantha Adkins, George Ritchie, Justin Fronek, Christina Morrall, Haven Rhodes, Shaleshia Funn.

Those lettering for the third time are: Kayla Hamilton, Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Tre Ferguson, Crosby, Caitlin, Dandridge, Morgan, Burns, Hannah, Megan Gooding, Haley, Hannah, Ethan Thurston, Wynn, Kara, Adam Robertson

Four-Year lettermen are: Michaela Bennett, Willow Roberts, Megan Newton, Jim Bunton, Nick Jackson, Anthony Lisbon, Felicity Steward, Priester, Jada, Austin Ballew, Brown, Dyneira, Lee, Lexie, Francis, Ja’Niah, Hinz, Makayla

Finigan recognized and presented plaques to the Class of 2019 (the largest Band of Blue senior class since 1994): Robert Adams, Austin Ballew, Onyx Barksdale, Michaela Bennett, Dyneira Brown, Terrence Brown, Jim Bunton, James Chisolm, Joel Crosby, Tre Ferguson, Shaniya Fields, Ja’niah Francis, Tylan Gant, Madison Garren, Alexis Gilliland, Caleb Grinberg, Lorenzo Hall, Jacob Havers, Makayla Hinz, Delaney Howard, Nick Jackson, Lexi Lee, Anthony Lisbon, Kevin Morales, Cheyenne Myers, Megan Newton, Hunter Pinckney, Jada Priester, Jasmine Pryor , Karrington Reed, Zander Richards, Willow Roberts, Felecity Steward, Alan Washington, Jelazia Williams

Most Improved Rookie: Haley Jackson

Most Improved Percussion: George Ritchie

Most Improved Woodwind: Christina Morrall and Alyssa Geathers

Most Improved Brass: Hans Gabriel

Most Outstanding Woodwind: Shaleisha Funn

Most Outstanding Brass Player: Willliam Finigan

Most Outstanding Percussionist: Bradley Westbury

USMC “Semper Fi” Musicianship Award: Anthony Lisbon and Faith Mays

Band of Blue Rookies of The Year: Dashawn McNeil and Catherine Bunton

The Most Outstanding Sophomores: Sydney Howard and Chandler Ballew

The Most Outstanding Junior: Logan Bailey and William Finigan

The 2019 William T. Young Jr. True Blue Award: Dyneira Brown, Nick Jackson, Tylan Gant and Felicity Steward

The 2019 Directors Award for Excellence: Tre Ferguson and Jim Bunton

The 2019 John Philip Sousa: Megan Newton and Michaela Bennett

Finigan thanked all of the parents that do so much for The Band of Blue. He also noted special thanks to Alison Argentino, Cassie Headden, Matthew Todd, Eric Ferguson, Andrew Kriska, Casey Chubb, Chakeria Allen, Bob Buckner, Tim Hinton, Mary Williams, Joe Meshach, and Bill Young.

The Band of Blue is directed by Tom Finigan with assistance from Associate Director Nick Infinger, and Assistant Directors Gary Stroupe, Cathy Meshach, Thomas Finigan with Guard Instructor Tracy Smith.

The Band of Blue will finish out the year performing June 7 at the Colleton County High School Graduation Ceremony at 7 p.m.