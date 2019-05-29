Band of Blue presents annual awards
by The Press and Standard | May 29, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 10:03 am
The Band of Blue Booster Club hosted its 33rd annual awards program this past Thursday, May 23rd at Colleton County High School in the Performing Arts Center, sponsored by the Band of Blue Booster Club.
Recognized at this year’s event were:
Dannette Chubb Memorial Big Blue Scholarship
Presented by Tony Chubb and his sons, TC Chubb and Casey Chubb: Band of Blue seniors Hunter Pinckney, Jim Bunton, Megan Newton and Tre Ferguson.
2018-2019 Band
of Blue Booster
Officers
Booster Club President: Jamie Bunton
Booster Vice Presidents: Donald Crosby, Randy Ballew and David Jackson
Secretaries: Michelle Grinberg and Stephanie Coker
Treasurer: Tammy Crosby
New 2019-2020
Officers
Booster Club President: Randy Ballew
Booster Vice Presidents: Donald Crosby, David Jackson, Kenny Thurston
Secretaries: Marie Driggers Ackerman and Kim Padgett
Treasurer: Jamie Bunton
Recognized
for their help and support:
CCHS Principal, Maurice Cannon; parents Edgar and Michelle Grinberg Charles Myers and Stephanie Coker.
“Mary Anne Bunton” Good Friend Award:
Walterboro Bojangles, Tony Chubb
Receiving Band Awards were the following:
8th grade Band of Blue Marchers: Ali Cook, Delaine Ford, Peyton Grant, Edward Jacques, Dayzanae Neal, Emily Pinckney, Gabe Smith, Devon Valentine, Kevin White, Davonte Hills, Emily Benton.
Most Outstanding Junior Band: Delaine Ford
Region Band
and All State
The following students were selected to the 2019 SCBDA All Region bands.
Junior Band: Zoe Buckner, Delaine Ford
Clinic Bank: Sydney Howard, Jermia Christian
Senior Band: Shaleisha Funn, Megan Newton, Michaela Bennett, Logan Bailey
2019 SCBDA Senior All State Band: William Finigan
Color Guard Awards
Most Outstanding 7th Grade Cadet Guard: Lilian Boyert
Most Outstanding 8th Grade Cadet Guard: Pippa Walling
Guard Captain: Dyneira Brown
Most Improved Guard Members: Alexis Gilliland, Hannah Haley, Lindsey Barnes and Krysta Padgett
The Slam Guard Award: Jazmyne Hamilton
The Toss Guard Award: Kara Wynn
The Spin Guard Award: Alayna Johnson
Most Outstanding Color Guard: Jada Priester
Band Captains,
Lieutenants,
Sergeants and
Quarter Masters
Band of Blue Band Captains: Tre Ferguson and Jim Bunton
Woodwind/Brass/Percussion Captains:
Michaela Bennett, Jasmine Pryor, Jelazia Williams
Band Lieutenants: Shaniya Fields, Bailey Crosby, Tylan Gant, Delaney Howard, Austin Ballew, Alan Washington, Adam Robertson
Band Sergeants: Willow Roberts, Kevin Morales, Anthony Lisbon, Zander Richards, Felecity Steward.
Equipment Quarter Masters: Jim Bunton, Logan Lemacks, Joel Crosby, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Jacob Havers, Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Tre Ferguson, Megan Gooding, Tylan Gant, Ethan Thurston.
2018-2019 Band of Blue Drum Majors:
Hunter Pinckney, Megan Newton, Nick Jackson
2019- 2020 Band of Blue Drum Major: Megan Gooding
2019 incoming
rookies for next year’s band are:
Fishburne, Jaylyn, Braecklein, Julian, Stephens, Alexandria, Delaine Ford, Benton, Emily, Varnadoe, Makenzie, Buckner, Zoe, Hernandez-Reyes, Abigail, Ianehska Perez, Devon Valentine, Kevin White, Longfellow, Kamron, Thigpen, Cameron, Gabriel Smith, Chloe Epps, Peyton Grant, Velazquez, Jacob, Ballew, Cameron, Edens, Morgan, Greene, Abraham, Stokes, Tre’Quan, Oliver, Derek, Deyzanae Neals, Edward Jacques, Jakari Jenkins, Carlos Santos, Kadance Koger, Reed, Kinsley, Eric Campbell, Jamari Washington, DeAndre Breland, Davonte Hills, Kyle Shock, Banks, Brianna, Butler, Brittany, Rhodes, Jada, Halle, Katelynn, Hornsby, Nykehia, Hudson, Kayla, Padgett, Eva, Richard, Alison, Walling, Pippa.
Receiving Band Letters for 2018-2019
Those lettering for the first time are: Bunton, Catherine, Eliott, Anya, Ferguson, Sammy, Jackson, Haley, Lambright, Ka’Shawn, Morales, Raquel, O’Quinn, Zachary Smalls, Iyonna, Thurston, Gavin, Brown, Ayrionna, Grant, Charliyah, Johnson, Alayna, Padgett, Krysta, Faith Mays, Fryar, Tyashia, Alexis Gilliland
Those lettering for the second time are: Sydney Howard, Allysa Gethers, Savannah Bongiorno, Chandler Ballew, Jermia Christian Bradley Westbury, Zoe Worden, Adashia Goetee, Emma Nesmith, Jazmyne Hamilton, Morgan Hadwin, Anola Dowling, Lindsey Barnes, Michelle Bachawicz, Samantha Adkins, George Ritchie, Justin Fronek, Christina Morrall, Haven Rhodes, Shaleshia Funn.
Those lettering for the third time are: Kayla Hamilton, Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Tre Ferguson, Crosby, Caitlin, Dandridge, Morgan, Burns, Hannah, Megan Gooding, Haley, Hannah, Ethan Thurston, Wynn, Kara, Adam Robertson
Four-Year lettermen are: Michaela Bennett, Willow Roberts, Megan Newton, Jim Bunton, Nick Jackson, Anthony Lisbon, Felicity Steward, Priester, Jada, Austin Ballew, Brown, Dyneira, Lee, Lexie, Francis, Ja’Niah, Hinz, Makayla
Finigan recognized and presented plaques to the Class of 2019 (the largest Band of Blue senior class since 1994): Robert Adams, Austin Ballew, Onyx Barksdale, Michaela Bennett, Dyneira Brown, Terrence Brown, Jim Bunton, James Chisolm, Joel Crosby, Tre Ferguson, Shaniya Fields, Ja’niah Francis, Tylan Gant, Madison Garren, Alexis Gilliland, Caleb Grinberg, Lorenzo Hall, Jacob Havers, Makayla Hinz, Delaney Howard, Nick Jackson, Lexi Lee, Anthony Lisbon, Kevin Morales, Cheyenne Myers, Megan Newton, Hunter Pinckney, Jada Priester, Jasmine Pryor , Karrington Reed, Zander Richards, Willow Roberts, Felecity Steward, Alan Washington, Jelazia Williams
Most Improved Rookie: Haley Jackson
Most Improved Percussion: George Ritchie
Most Improved Woodwind: Christina Morrall and Alyssa Geathers
Most Improved Brass: Hans Gabriel
Most Outstanding Woodwind: Shaleisha Funn
Most Outstanding Brass Player: Willliam Finigan
Most Outstanding Percussionist: Bradley Westbury
USMC “Semper Fi” Musicianship Award: Anthony Lisbon and Faith Mays
Band of Blue Rookies of The Year: Dashawn McNeil and Catherine Bunton
The Most Outstanding Sophomores: Sydney Howard and Chandler Ballew
The Most Outstanding Junior: Logan Bailey and William Finigan
The 2019 William T. Young Jr. True Blue Award: Dyneira Brown, Nick Jackson, Tylan Gant and Felicity Steward
The 2019 Directors Award for Excellence: Tre Ferguson and Jim Bunton
The 2019 John Philip Sousa: Megan Newton and Michaela Bennett
Finigan thanked all of the parents that do so much for The Band of Blue. He also noted special thanks to Alison Argentino, Cassie Headden, Matthew Todd, Eric Ferguson, Andrew Kriska, Casey Chubb, Chakeria Allen, Bob Buckner, Tim Hinton, Mary Williams, Joe Meshach, and Bill Young.
The Band of Blue is directed by Tom Finigan with assistance from Associate Director Nick Infinger, and Assistant Directors Gary Stroupe, Cathy Meshach, Thomas Finigan with Guard Instructor Tracy Smith.
The Band of Blue will finish out the year performing June 7 at the Colleton County High School Graduation Ceremony at 7 p.m.
