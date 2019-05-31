Annie Ruth Bailey Pye | Obituary

COTTAGEVILLE: Mrs. Annie Ruth Bailey Pye, wife of the late Henry J. “Joe” Pye, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant. She was 92.

Mrs. Pye was born in Colleton County on Sept. 26, 1926, a daughter of the late Bennie F. Bailey and Mamie Crosby Bailey. She was a retired seamstress from the Walterboro Dress Plant, but maintained her love of sewing throughout her life. She created countless quilts, pillows and other items that became cherished family heirlooms. She hemmed and patched clothes for people throughout her community, and was a wonderful Southern cook. She was a lifelong member of the Spring Hill Baptist Church, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a son, Henry L. “Mickey” Pye (Nancy) of Cottageville, by a sister, Bernice Bailey of Cottageville, by a grandson, Mickey Joe Pye (Tina) of Cottageville, and by a great-granddaughter, Michelle Pye (Jason). She has a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angel Pye.

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, is in charge of arrangements.