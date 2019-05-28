And we continue to roast…

Area Forecast Discussion

National Weather Service, Charleston

1_16 PM EDT Tue May 28 2019

SYNOPSIS…

High pressure and unseasonably hot conditions will persist much of this week. Some relief from the oppressive heat is expected by the weekend.

THROUGH TONIGHT…

A rather persistent ridge pattern continues today with record to near-record high temperatures. One caveat is an area of cirrus clouds over southeast Georgia that is temporarily limiting surface heating. However, all model guidance shows the high-level moisture that is producing these clouds shifting offshore by mid-afternoon. Thus, we did not lower high temps across southeast Georgia but adjusted hourly temps to account for a delayed high temp in this area.

Dewpoints will likely mix out again today so heat indices will generally stay below 105F. There could be a brief period of 105-106F heat indices in a corridor just inland from the coast, once the sea breeze starts moving in later this afternoon.

Isolated showers have been popping up along the lower Georgia coast in an area of weak convergence. This activity will be short-lived as it continues moving southeast.

Tonight: Clear skies and a decoupled boundary layer away from the coast will support modest radiational conditions overnight. Dewpoints are forecast to drop into the upper 50s well inland with lower-mid 70s at the coast. This should allow inland lows to drop into the upper 60s while the coastal counties will only cool into the lower-to-mid 70s, except around 80 at the beaches and downtown Charleston.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

The mid-levels will consist of strong high pressure centered generally over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday. The center of the high will move southward Thursday night, causing the mid-level ridge to flatten out. At the surface, high pressure will stretch from the western Atlantic into the Southeast states through Thursday.

Each afternoon weak thermal troughing (rising air) will develop either over or nearby our inland areas. But strong subsidence (descending air) and a dry atmosphere per model soundings will continue to stop any convection from forming Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Friday a cold front is forecasted to approach from the northwest. The front is forecasted to weaken/dissipate as it reaches our area. However, in advance of the front moisture and instability are expected to increase. Combined with the sea breeze, afternoon convection is a possibility, so we have it covered in slight chance of precipitation. Though, rainfall amounts won`t put much of a dent into our drought.

The record heat wave continues with temps forecasted to reach or exceed record values through Thursday. For the high temperatures, we continued the blend of models, thickness values, and accounted for the location of the sea breeze.

Wednesday will be the hottest day in the short term with most temperatures away from the beaches making a run for the 100-degree mark, though the afternoon sea breeze should provide some relief.

Thursday highs should be a few degrees cooler because the sea breeze is expected to make it farther inland earlier in the day. Thursday highs should only be in the mid to upper 90s away from the beaches.

Friday highs should generally be in the mid 90s away from the beaches, before the sea breeze moves through and the convective potential begins.

Lows each night will be in the 70s, near record values. The combination of lower temperatures and dew points mixing out each afternoon will lead to lower heat index values. No heat advisories are expected in the short term.

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY…

Semi-zonal flow will prevail Friday night through Saturday. Early next week the flow becomes more northwesterly as a trough forms over the East Coast.

At the surface, the models show a cold front dissipating as it moves through our area Friday night. They then show more thermal troughing this weekend into early next week. This could generate afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. But the models still differ on the overall convective potential and its placement.

Knowing that it takes a lot to break a drought, we kept the slight chance precipitation, opting to wait for a stronger signal from the models before we decide to raise precipitation further. Luckily, temperatures will continue to trend downwards each day. However, they are still forecasted to remain above normal through the weekend.