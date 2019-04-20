Youngsters crowned at Deep Creek Church

Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church crowned its king, queen and Christian star in a youth outreach program on April 6. Zavion Buckner was crowned 2019 king; Christina Holmes, 2019 queen; and Landon Hamilton, 2019 Christian star. Other contestants were Emerald Pyatt, Samya Bryant and Elizabeth Hernandez. Speaker was the Rev. Glotavia Morris of New Hope M.B. Church in Hampton, who gave a motivational talk to the youth. “Her sermon was a great encouragement to our youth. We thank everyone for their support,” said the Rev. Tyrone Beckett, Deep Creek pastor.