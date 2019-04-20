Youngsters crowned at Deep Creek Church
by The Press and Standard | April 20, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 11:17 am
Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church crowned its king, queen and Christian star in a youth outreach program on April 6. Zavion Buckner was crowned 2019 king; Christina Holmes, 2019 queen; and Landon Hamilton, 2019 Christian star. Other contestants were Emerald Pyatt, Samya Bryant and Elizabeth Hernandez. Speaker was the Rev. Glotavia Morris of New Hope M.B. Church in Hampton, who gave a motivational talk to the youth. “Her sermon was a great encouragement to our youth. We thank everyone for their support,” said the Rev. Tyrone Beckett, Deep Creek pastor.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.