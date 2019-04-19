Wondering where to go out to eat? | Food

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 1:15 pm

Strawberry season is in full swing! With that brings the opening of Breland Farms’ operations. If you choose to pick your own strawberries, you can visit the farm located at 15435 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin from 8-5 Monday through Friday.

If you’re pressed for time, or don’t feel like picking your own, then visit their outpost on Bells Highway, Breland’s Strawberry Barn II. The roadside shop is also open from 8-5 Monday through Friday and is located at 1002 Bells Highway in Walterboro. Strawberry season generally runs through the end of May.

 I’ve been craving oxtail like crazy lately. Sunday’s Soul Food has been tempting me with their Facebook videos featuring a piping hot oxtail dinner which serves as a special on Fridays. Finally, I gave in and stopped in for a bite. I decided to have oxtails over white rice with collards and mac and cheese on the side. Pot likker, or the liquid that is left behind when cooking collards, is one of my favorite secret handshakes in the Southern repertoire. I asked for extra likker on my greens, and was happily obliged. The oxtail meat was tender and full of flavor. Its gravy coagulated with the aforementioned pot likker and was soaked up by the rice, making the last few bites an absolute treat.

Call before heading out, as oxtail plates are limited.

Sunday’s Soul Food

Restaurant

900 S. Jefferies Blvd.,

Walterboro

843-782-3004.

• Steak night is back at Rizer’s Pork and Produce! This special, held every second and fourth Saturday evening of the month from January through August, is well worth the schlep out to Lodge. Sixteen ounce steaks are paired with giant baked potatoes and the choice of two sides from an extensive list. If that wasn’t enough, each table gets a complimentary blooming onion, as well as a basket of hot rolls.

No reservations, but Rizer’s asks that you please call to notify them of parties over 10.

Rizer’s Pork and Produce

2398 Confederate Hwy.,

Lodge.

843-866-2645

• Currently based in the Colleton Commercial Kitchen, Juice C Treats is gaining a lot of buzz around town, partly due to their chocolate-covered strawberries. Freshly picked from the aforementioned Breland Hill Farms, Juice C Treats proceeds to enrobe the sweet red bundles of love with white and dark chocolate. They’re also producing chocolate-covered pretzels, cake pops, Rice Krispie treats and more.

Juice C Treats

Inside the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market

506 E. Washington St.

Walterboro

• A brand new barbecue cookoff has just been announced, and will take place in Cottageville. The first annual Cook-N-The-Park will take place on June 28-29.

Similar in scope and execution to Smoke in the ‘Boro, Friday night will feature everything but pork, and Saturday will have traditional pork barbecue available. Proceeds will benefit the Cottageville Elementary supply fund.

For more information, contact Ted Underwood at 843-297-9085.

