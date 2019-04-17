War Hawks roll on in Region II-A behind a perfect game from Strickland

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks were scheduled to play their final Region II-A game Tuesday April 16 against Holly Hill Academy at home.

On Senior Night, the War Hawks could potentially record a 13-1 conference season and clench the region title. To date, Colleton Prep has compiled a 12-2 overall record and rolled to 12-1 region record. They have two non-region match-ups against Branchville on Tuesday April 23 (away) and against Williamsburg Academy on Thursday April 25 at home. Playoffs are slated to begin April 29, where Colleton Prep should garner an at-home bid.

In last week’s action, the War Hawks outscored their opponents 34-4. Their 3-0 week got started with an 11-1 win over region opponent Patrick Henry on Monday April 8 on the road. Two Colleton Prep pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Kyle Hooker threw three-and-two-thirds innings allowing no hits, striking out five and issuing three walks. Jesse Murdaugh pitched one-and-one-third innings of relief with no hits and striking out two. At the plate, Hooker helped his effort, going 2-3 and scoring once.

Leading the Colleton Prep offensive effort was Dylan Kinard who went 2-2 with 4-RBI’s, including a double and one score. Connor Morris, Charlton Griffith, Jordan Crosby, Dawson Sweat, Murdaugh, Brad Strickland and Pete Peters had a hit each.

Junior Brad Strickland hurled a five-inning perfect game on Tuesday April 9 in a 13-0 win over Holly Hill Academy on the road. Strickland threw 64 pitches, 40 for strikes and struck out 9 of 15 batters faced.

Jordan Crosby led the War Hawks at the plate, going 2-3 with 2-RBI’s, including a home run in the fourth inning, and two scores. Morris, Mason Jolly, Hooker, Sweat, Murdaugh, Strickland and Kinard all recorded hits on the day.

In a 10-3 victory over Dorchester Academy on Thursday April 11 on the road, the War Hawks scored 10 runs on eight hits and held the Raiders to three hits in 28 at-bats. Jordan Crosby earned the start and went six-and-two-thirds innings allowing one earned run on three hits, striking out six and issuing four walks. In addition to his effort on the hill, Crosby had a stellar day at the plate, going 1-4 with 2-RBI’s and hit a long ball in the third inning – his second of the week and fourth of the season. Kyle Hooker got the last out for the War Hawks.

Jesse Murdaugh was 3-4 with an RBI and scored once to lead the War Hawks at the plate. Hooker was 2-4 and scored twice. Morris and Sweat added a hit each.

“This past week was a tough for us with the loss of Tammy Peters, starting catcher Pete Peter’s mother, after a long-fought battle with cancer,” said Coach Cody Mincey. “I could tell these guys were playing for something much bigger than a trophy or championship.

“With that being said, we tallied 28 hits, scored 34 run and struck out 22 with Brad Strickland throwing a perfect game. Everyone is playing their part and we’re meshing together at the right time. It is an impressive thing to watch when these guys get locked in — especially Jordan Crosby who has been a key part of our success this year hitting 523 and an ERA of 1.13. Crosby is also leading the team in homeruns, having scored four so far.

“We will clench the first place in Region II-A with a win over Holly Hill Tuesday,” said Mincey. “We have put ourselves in a good position so far for the playoffs and we’re confident in what we bring to the table.”