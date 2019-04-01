Turkey shoot to be Friday in Smoaks

A turkey shoot will be held at the Smoaks Hunt Club, Hwy. 21, Smoaks, by Disabled Outfitters on Friday April 5 at 7 p.m. Participants can shoot for hams, Boston butts, ribs or turkeys. Shells for 12-gauge and 20-gauge shotguns will be provided with 30-inch barrel maximum. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Disabled Outfitters.