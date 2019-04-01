Trash pickup in Yemassee delayed
by The Press and Standard | April 1, 2019 2:05 pm
Republic Services, Yemasee’s contracted trash provider, has advised the town that due to a mechanical failure, the trash route scheduled for pickup today has been postponed until tomorrow, Tuesday April 2. Please leave your roll carts curbside this evening as the trash route will begin early tomorrow morning. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.