The Press Conference: No charges will be filed, death ruled natural causes

Raniya Wright, the 10-year-old girl who died two days after an incident at Forest Hills Elementary School, passed away from natural causes and there will be no criminal charges resulting from the incident.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffy Stone, speaking at a Friday morning press conference at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, explained the methodology behind his decisions.

“My determination, the job of a chief prosecuting officer, in this particular situation, is three-fold,” Stone said.

“First, how did the child die? That is a determination primarily made by scientists and doctors,” the solicitor said.

He said the autopsy and forensic testing conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina determinef that Raniya died from Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).

Brain AVM occurs in less than one percent of the general population, according to the American Stroke Association.

The association explained “normally, arteries carry blood containing oxygen from the heart to the brain, and veins carry blood with less oxygen away from the brain and back to the heart. When an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) occurs, a tangle of blood vessels in the brain bypasses normal brain tissue and directly diverts blood from the arteries to the veins.

“Brain AVMs are usually congenital, meaning someone is born with one. But they’re usually not hereditary. People probably don’t inherit an AVM from their parents, and they probably won’t pass one on to their children.”

That led to the determination that Raniya’s death be attributed to natural causes.

The second question Stone said he faced was “Were there fights, a series of fights or any other trauma caused by someone else that contributed to the child’s death?”

According to Stone, the medical examination did not find any signs of trauma outside or inside Raniya’s body.

The final question Stone faced, he said, was “Should there be charges filed and what charges would those be?”

Stone said because of the first two answers, “there will not be criminal charges brought in this matter.”

Stone was followed to the assemblage of microphones and the line of television cameras by Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland who said the investigation by Major Jason Chapman and Captain Angela Stallings showed that the two girls had been engaged in what he called a “slap fight” that lasted between five or 10 seconds before being broken up by the teacher.

The two girls were escorted to the principal’s office. Shortly after arriving, Raniya said that she had a headache and was taken to the nurse’s office.

The headache was followed by two bouts of vomiting and Raniya became unresponsive. An ambulance was called to transport her to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center, and she was then flown by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina where she died two days later.