Terry wins gift certificate
by The Press and Standard | April 20, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:35 pm
Donna Terry shows off her Flower Barn Gift Certificate for $50 won in The Press and Standard’s March subscription promotion. She is pictured with The Press’ S’Niqua Salley.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.