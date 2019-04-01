Tammy Peters | Obituaries

WALTERBORO – Tammy Beach Peters passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, under hospice care. She had fought a long and courageous twelve year battle with cancer, always maintaining a positive outlook and a strong will that was an inspiration to others. She was 48.

Tammy was born in Walterboro Oct. 17, 1970, a daughter of Miriam Douglas Sharp and the late Richard Beach. She was a devoted mother, always spending time attending and supervising her children’s sporting events, and using her well-known white suburban as a team shuttle. Tammy was a former manager at Aerocare Home Health, and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro.

In addition to her fiancée, the “love of her life” Jim Killian, and her mother Miriam, she is survived by her children, Tanner Crosby, Kayleigh Peters, and Pete Peters. She has one brother Timmy Beach, and is also survived by Jim’s daughter, Jessica Killian. She leaves behind a truly devoted friend, Remilda “Milla” Middleton, two special cousins Kathy Drawdy and Robin Varn, and a host of aunts, uncles and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Parker Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Builders, P. O. Box 650, Walterboro, SC 29488.