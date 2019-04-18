Smokey Bear Lane fire

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 1:05 pm

County firefighters saved a portion of the structure at 443 Smokey Bear Lane on April 12.

At 3:14 p.m., 9-1-1 received a call from a female inside the building saying the structure was on fire. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find moderate smoke coming from the building and flames visible from a window of the metal building, which contained a garage and residential living area. The fire appeared to have started in the utility room of the garage area.

Crews entered through the front door, making an aggressive attack and quickly gaining control of the fire, which saved most of the living area. The garage portion suffered heavy damage.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours. Water supply was handled with tenders. The fire appears to have originated in an electrical appliance.