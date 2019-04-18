Shooting incident under investigation

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an April 14 shooting incident that sent a driver to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office was called to Robertson Boulevard at Rivers Street at 4:54 a.m. where Walterboro police officers had secured the area around a parked Toyota Camry LE.

The unoccupied car had multiple bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle and it appeared that several of the bullets made it inside the car and hit the front passenger seats. A handgun was also found inside the vehicle.

They learned that the driver of the vehicle had been taken to the emergency department at Colleton Medical Center by private vehicle.

They also learned that there might have been a front-seat passenger. A search of the area around the car was conducted, but there was no sign of a passenger.

As officers continued to try and find out if there had been a second passenger, an alert was sent out to area hospitals seeking information on anyone undergoing treatment for gunshot injuries at those medical facilities.

An expanded search of the area led to the intersection of Madison Street and River Street, where shattered glass and shell casings in the roadway has officers suspecting that intersection was where the shooting occurred.

Another deputy was dispatched to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center, where the driver was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower back. He was later released from the hospital.

The driver said he and his friend were fired upon while driving through the area. He said the last time he saw his friend he was running into a wooded area.

He told the officer he had not seen the shooter.

The driver asked law enforcement to continue looking for his friend, who might have been injured in the incident.

Officers continued their search, speaking to the man’s relatives who reported they had not seen the man since the shooting incident. They are continuing their efforts to contact the man and ensure that he was not injured in the attack.