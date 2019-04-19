Severe thunderstorm warning issued at 12:49 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Charleston 1249 PM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of… Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina… Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina… Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina… Allendale County in southeastern South Carolina… Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina… * Until 145 PM EDT.

At 1247 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Sylvania to 6 miles north of Savannah, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated.

At 12:46 pm EDT a wind gust to 66 mph was reported at the Savannah Airport.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include… Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort, Port Royal, Walterboro, Ridgeland, Allendale and Hampton.

Those attending the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament at Harbour Town are in the path of this storm and should prepare for IMMINENT, DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS. SEEK SHELTER NOW! This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 66.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so.