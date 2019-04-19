School district’s reaction to autopsy results

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said in a prepared statement during a Friday afternoon press conference that he believed that he believed the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report and the results of the autopsy of Forest Hills Elementary School fifth-grader Raniya Wright “has put to rest the rumors, misinformation and speculation that has plagued our community for the past several weeks.

“The report should send two clear messages to our community. The first that Raniya’s death was not a result of the incident in the classroom on March 25,” he said.

The second message, he said, is “that district employees acted appropriately to intervene with the classroom disruption and medical emergency.”

The superintendent, with School Board Chairman Tim Mabry beside him, said, “Our people stepped in several times when the two girls were not getting along throughout the day. Teachers had warned both of them about their behavior.”

Foster said he believed that the word fight incorrectly characterizes the altercation. He called it “a brief physical scuffle with pushing, shoving and slapping that did not result in significant injuries.”

He added that the other female student involved in the altercation “has been placed in an alternative learning setting and will not be present in the school for the rest of the semester.”

Following the Friday morning press conference with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the podium was turned over to Margie Pizarro, who is representing the legal interest of Raniya’s mother, Ashley Wright.

Pizarro said an investigator hired to collect information had reportedly developed a list of disruptive incidents involving the second girl what went back several years.

She added that Wright had contacted the school about the bullying her daughter was enduring. Foster said an internal review by the school district had not found any information about that communication.