Salk professors receive awards
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:33 pm
USC Salkehatchie professors Dr. Eran Kilpatrick and Dr. Bryan Lai received USC Palmetto College awards on April 12. Kilpatrick received the Chris P. Plyler Excellence in Service Award and Lai was presented the Denise R. Shaw Excellence in Scholarship. Both previously won the John J. Duffy Excellence in Teaching Award.
