Republicans elect officers

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:31 pm

The Colleton County Republican Party elected officers for 2019-2021 at the county convention held April 11.

Janis Blocker, who has served as chairman for 20 years, was re-elected to an eleventh term. Also re-elected were Lori Bell, vice chairman; Becky Hill, secretary-treasurer; Mary Anne Cannady, executive committeewoman. Kimber Santorella will serve as membership chairman.

Blocker and Cannady will also serve on the S.C. Republican Party executive committee.

Rep. Mandy Kimmons, House District 97 (Colleton and Dorchester), addressed the convention to brief members on the current bills and action of the S.C. House. She and Senator Chip Campsen are the Republican members of the Colleton County Delegation.

The members also elected eight delegates and five alternates to the state convention in Columbia on May 18. Delegates are: Janis Blocker, Mary Anne Cannady, Joe Flowers, Gene Whetsell, Lori Bell, David Blocker, Kimber Santorella, and Susan McCaskill. Alternates are: Glenn Posey, James Barrett, Daryl Erwin, Moultrie Plowden, and Monroe Rhodes.