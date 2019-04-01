Raniya Z. Wright | Obituary

Miss Raniya Z. Wright, daughter of Ms. Ashley Wright & Mr. Jermaine Van ****, entered into her heavenly rest on Wednesday: March 27, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina.

The celebration honoring her life will be held on Wednesday April 3 at 12 noon in the sanctuary of Saints Center Ministries, located at 106 Colson Street, Walterboro. Interment will follow in the Woodfoot Cemetery, 455 Featherbed Road, Round O.

In respect to the wishes of the parents, there will be no public visitation. Also they have asked that no photos be taken during the service. We ask that you will continue to lift the parents and family in prayer as they continue thru their bereavement.