Rabies clinics Saturday
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2019 4:32 pm
|Saturday, April 20
|8:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.
|H&R Block Parking Lot
314 Bells Hwy., Walterboro, SC 29488
|Dr. Hopkins
|Saturday, April 20
|11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
|The Forks Gas Station
1541 Cottageville Hwy., Walterboro, SC 29488
|Dr. Hopkins
