Sparta Live

Rabies clinics Saturday

by | April 19, 2019 4:32 pm

Saturday, April 20 8:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. H&R Block Parking Lot
314 Bells Hwy., Walterboro, SC 29488		 Dr. Hopkins
Saturday, April 20 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. The Forks Gas Station
1541 Cottageville Hwy., Walterboro, SC 29488		 Dr. Hopkins

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live