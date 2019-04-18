Public speaks to school board

In the first public session since the death of 10-year-old Raniya Wright, the Colleton County School District set aside two 30-minute segments to hear comments concerning the child’s death on the morning of March 27, two days after she had been involved in an altercation with another Forest Hills Elementary School fifth grader.

Expecting a large turnout for the April 16 meeting, school officials moved the meeting from the traditional meeting room to the Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center.

The meeting produced an audience that would have filled the normal meeting room to overflowing, but left a lot of empty seats in the large auditorium.

To ensure order, large contingent of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were on hand.

The first public comment session began with Board Chairman Tim Mabry outlining the rules for the comments and limiting each speaker to three minutes.

He went on to read a board statement calling on the public to reserve judgment until the report on the incident from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is received.

Mabry said that the report should be available soon and “as we learn more about this tragic incident, we will release everything we can to the public.” But until then, Mabry added, “We should all be patient and not base our opinions on hearsay, rumors and speculation that has led people to jump to conclusions about what actually happened.”

First to the microphone for her three minutes was Lohnnie Green, who came to the meeting with a long list of questions that been formulated on the night of March 27.

A group of parents gathered in Colleton County Memorial Library’s meeting room on the day Rayina died to discuss what actions they believed the school district had to undertake. At that meeting, Green told the board Parents of Colleton Unite was formed.

Green said she was not there to assign blame. Those approximately 70 parents attending that March 27 meeting, she told the school board, acknowledged they had also “dropped the ball.”

“Yes, we have work to do. But we are here to address the following details that were discussed and we are asking for the board to provide answers,” Green said.

Green’s three minutes were up before she could finish the list of questions.

As she walked away from the podium, Board Member William Bowman told to Green that she make sure to provide the Parents of Colleton Unite’s questions to the school board member who represents her.

Former school board member Darlene Miller was next to the podium. She said as a former member she knew the school board could not comment on the incident.

Addressing Green’s statement, she said she “was glad to see parents joining together, but I hate that it took a fatality to have it happen.” She added, “Parents need to be involved in our schools.”

She also said bullying is a learned behavior and suggested some board members have been guilty of it when dealing with district administrators and employees. “We have to be cognizant of what we say.”

Later in the comment session, J.D. Davis agreed that bullying is learned from the adults.

She said that when administrators and teachers have a problem with a vocal parent, “they start picking on that parent’s child. If you wonder why the students are bullying, check out your administrators and teachers. Stop it there, maybe it will stop the students. Until you check it there, it is going to keep happening with the students.

She also suggested that in the school district “transparency is a problem. Fix your system,” Davis told the board.

Tyeesha Aiken said she was “tired of our children being overlooked, our teacher staff being underpaid and our schools producing nothing but a $7.7 million building for who to sit in?” (The building comment was a reference to the underway construction project to turn the former Forest Circle Middle School building into a new home for the district offices, adult learning and alternative school.)

Summerville attorney Margie Pizarro, who is representing Raniya Wright’s mother Ashley Wright, stepped to the podium to ask that she and one of the attorneys representing Raniya’s father, Jermaine Van ****, be allowed to participate in the discussion in the scheduled executive session related to the Forest Hills Elementary School incident.

Ashley Wright and her father, Ernie Wright, attended the school board meeting but did not speak.

Pizarro suggested the attorneys had information to share, information that their investigators had obtained in their examination of the incident.

When the board did not respond to Pizarro’s request, she said it was a shame that Ashley Wright had to find out about the executive session at this meeting from the news media, that no one with the school district had contacted Wright about the executive session.

“My concern is transparency, that is why we want to be in the room,” she told the board.

Later in the meeting, as the administration and board members were walking off the stage to go into the executive session, Pizarro stood and again asked for the board to respond to her request to be included in the closed door session. There was no response.