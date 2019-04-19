Sparta Live

Now under tornado WARNING

by | April 19, 2019 1:45 pm

Colleton County is under a tornado WARNING until 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted 9 miles south of Walterboro, moving northeast at 55 mph.

