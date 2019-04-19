Now under tornado WARNING
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2019 1:45 pm
Colleton County is under a tornado WARNING until 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted 9 miles south of Walterboro, moving northeast at 55 mph.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.