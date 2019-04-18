News conference Friday morning on investigation into student’s death

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey will conduct a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Friday April 19 to discuss their investigation into the death of a Forest Hills Elementary School student late last month. The news conference will be held at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office administration building at 394 Mable T Willis Blvd., Walterboro,