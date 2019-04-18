News conference Friday morning on investigation into student’s death
by The Press and Standard | April 18, 2019 4:06 pm
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey will conduct a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Friday April 19 to discuss their investigation into the death of a Forest Hills Elementary School student late last month. The news conference will be held at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office administration building at 394 Mable T Willis Blvd., Walterboro,
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.