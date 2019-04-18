Mildred Rogers | Obituaries

Mildred Rogers

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland, TX

Mildred (Didgie) Rogers passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Didgie was born on January 21, 1917 in Greenville to Bessie Wright Drew and Thomas Eugene Drew. Didgie’s passion for flowers and gardening began at an early age as she would help her grandmother with her gardening. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved knitting and crocheting, bestowing us all with afghans and doilies and such. She loved playing cards, especially bridge and blackjack. Other adored pastimes were antiquing and shopping at nurseries. Didgie could walk, pushing her walker, for hours on end at a nursery examining every plant that interested her. If you were there, you had to be prepared to stay the course.

Didgie is preceded in death by her husband, Archer S. Rogers, Jr.: her father, Thomas Eugene Drew; her mother, Bessie Wright Drew; her stepmother, Amanda Guess Drew; her brothers, Eugene Drew, Sylvester (Tootsie) Drew, Cauthen Drew, and Thomas Drew; sisters Dorothy (Drew) King and Alice (Drew) Meyer.

She is survived by her children Debra (Rogers) Amick, Sandra (Rogers) Langenbach, Archer S. Rogers, III, and Francis Drew Rogers; her sisters in law, Betty Drew and Mary Anne Drew, eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem Methodist Church, c/o Mayme Marvin Carter, 7009 Hendersonville Hwy., Walterboro, SC, 29488. There will be a service at Salem Methodist Church on Saturday, May 4th, at 3:30 p.m.