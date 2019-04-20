Letters to the Editor | Opinion

Great young people helped

Dear Editor:

March 22-23 saw the sixth annual Smoke in the ‘Boro barbecue contest. Although there were many volunteers who helped make it a success, I want to take time to recognize some very special people.

So many times today, we read stories or hear news about young people not meeting their responsibilities as responsible citizens in our community. This weekend, 52 young people from Cougar New Tech, Colleton County High FFA, CCHS NJROTC, Colleton Middle School Beta Club, Northside Elementary Beta Club, St. Jude’s Youth Group and Boy Scouts donated 267.25 hours for our Smoke in the ‘Boro. They worked as servers, runners and re-stockers. Everywhere they worked, they were complimented on their maturity and responsibility.

We are fortunate to have such wonderful young people in our community. A huge thank you is extended to them, their parents and their teachers or leaders.

Wayne Keith,

chairman

Smoke in the ‘Boro

Walterboro

Thanks to Smoke sponsors

Dear Editor:

Thank you to all the 2019 Smoke in the ‘Boro sponsors:

$1000+ Platinum: Graceland Portable Buildings at Jones Vacuum Center, General IGA

$500 – $999 Gold: Enterprise Bank of SC, Floralife, The Keith Family, Pepsico Charleston, South State Bank.

$250-499 Silver: Anonymous Friend, B&E Services, Bank of the Lowcountry, Duke’s Barbecue, Dr. John and Tracy Johnston, Holland Maness, DMD, LLC, Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Pournelle Insurance Agency LLC, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Elzroth & Detrick law firm, Sentry Cleaners, Kathie and Bob Smith, WR&RD LLC, Westbury’s ACE Hardware.

$100-$249 Bronze: Consignment Envy, Karla Daddieco, Diane Downey, Going to the Dogs Band, Hairitage Salon, Hardwired LLC, Jean and Dean Harrigal, Bobbi and Rick Hawkins, The Head Shed, J.H. Hiers Construction, CT Lowndes & Company, Lowcountry Pest Control of Walterboro, McLeod, Fraser and Cone LLC, Bennie and Ron Ordel, Diane and Bill Polk, Howard E. Thomas Inc., Tire King, Spencer Witkin, DMD, LLC, , The Press and Standard, The Colletonian, Keep Colleton Beaufort, Walterboro Tourism Commission.

We are truly grateful to the Keith Family, Coastal Electric Co-op’s employees, our sponsors, the cookers, judges, volunteers and the community for making this event such a success!

A big thanks to Coastal Electric Cooperative for providing the venue.

Jean Harrigal

Executive Director

The Colleton Center

Walterboro

School discipline

Dear Editor:

It is hard for me to believe that a 10-year-old girl can be killed in the classroom in one of our elementary schools. This is so tragic it is simply a crime that cannot be imagined.

There are many questions needing to be asked — some regarding the crime; some about how it happened; some about who is responsible and more importantly, how to prevent it happening again.

As a result of this tragedy I asked three friends who are teachers: I asked what is your biggest problem? To a person, they said discipline. Too many reports and paperwork were next and too many students came in third. When misbehavior takes place, they said they were limited to sending children to the office, which can be compared to a revolving door. They return to class, often the same day. Many who misbehaved would be suspended and allowed to come back to the same classroom. Some bad children cursed the teachers. Too many are disrespectful. Some students often talk back to teachers and get in their face. When parents got involved, too many times they took the side of their child and did not support the teacher. When mom does not support the teacher, the students take this as approval.

Nobody seems to want to talk about it, but this discipline problem originates from home. Children are not taught to respect teachers or authority. It won’t do any good to pay teachers more and more money when the problem starts at home.

Not doing homework assignments is another problem. Parents need to be involved with the children every day and work with their children. For instance, reading to children starting as early as birth will reap giant rewards in reading skills. Parents must show an interest in their child’s school and assignments. This tells the child school work is important.

Allowing these repeating students with serious behavior problems to return to school is a mistake and they should be expelled permanently. Expulsion should take place after second event and a third chance is one too many. A task force of teachers, parents and principals from different schools should be created to study disciplinary problems and the causes. A new standard of student behavior could be created with specific rules and specific punishments assigned to each type of violation. These rules should be in writing and issued to every student and every parent. They should be posted in every hallway and in every classroom. The District School Board does not need to be involved with rules regarding discipline because most members do not have the necessary experience and are not qualified to deal with this problem. This is an issue between the individual school, the student and the parents.

Some people are suggesting more counselors in each school. Troubled children must be given help before they develop behavior problems. Perhaps we should understand that parents with problem children also need counseling to help them help their child. Parents may need guidance in how to discipline their children so these problems are resolved. Counseling the child at school should include a parent. These counseling sessions should be free.

Counseling will be the most effective tool in combating discipline problems. It is not fair to dump this responsibility on the teachers and school system. Schools are learning centers — teachers are not security guards. Discipline problems are individual and family problems.

Parents need to be involved with their child’s school activities. They should meet with the teacher once a quarter to discuss their child’s progress and any special needs. When a child misbehaves badly enough to be sent to the office, the parent must meet with the principal and the student before they are allowed back in class.

A child must understand that there are rules, and rules must be obeyed. They should not believe that they will get three chances for misbehaving before punishment is issued.

Noel Ison

Walterboro