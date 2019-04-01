Leland Leegette | Obituaries

Leland Leegette

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Leland Joseph Leegette, 79, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

He was born April 10, 1939, in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019, from Edgewood Baptist Church, 138 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro. The Reverend Rodney Lyons officiating.