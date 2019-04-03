Lady Hawks remain undefeated in conference

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk softball team picked up four wins last week to improve to 11-3 overall and 9-0 in SCISA Region II-A.

In non-region action, the Lady Hawks defeated SCHSL AAAAA Summerville High School 9-7 in front of a home crowd and earned region wins over Andrew Jackson (15-0), Dorchester Academy (5-3) and Clarendon Hall (11-1).

Haley Bootle earned the win for Colleton Prep against Andrew Jackson on Monday March 25 at home. Bootle allowed two hits in the game, striking out five and issuing a single walk. The Lady Hawks tallied 14 hits, led by Weslin Jones who went 3-3 with an RBI. Langley Harter, Linley Jones, Anne Garrett Carter, Bootle and Elizabeth Anne Dean recorded multiple hits on the day.

Anne Garrett Carter earned the win over Dorchester Academy in the circle Tuesday March 26, allowing three earned runs on five hits. Carter struck out one and issued a single walk. Weslin Jones was 2-4 at the plate to lead Colleton Prep.

Meredith Ware started in the circle for the Lady Hawks against Summerville Wednesday March 27. Ware lasted four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, striking out three and issuing a walk. Carter earned the win in relief in two-and-one-third innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out one. Weslin Jones was 3-3 with 2-RBI’s and Linley Jones was 2-3. Harter, Carter, Mollie Warren, Bootle, Dean and Tomedolskey recorded hits.

In their fourth game of the week against Clarendon Hall on Friday March 29, Carter earned the win in five innings, allowing one run on a hit and striking out six. Carter also slammed a two-run homer in the fourth inning. W. Jones, Harter, L. Jones, Warren and Dean had a hit each in the game.

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Battery Creek High School on Wednesday April 3 and Hanahan High School the following day.