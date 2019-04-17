Lady Hawks beat Holly Hill then slip against Dorchester

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks split SCISA Region II-A contests last week, earning a 19-1 win over Holly Hill, then dropping a close contest against Dorchester Academy (7-4). The Lady Hawks are currently 12-5 overall and 10-1 in conference play.

The Lady Hawks honor seniors Tuesday April 16 prior to the home game versus Holly Hill, then will travel for a non-region game against Laurence Manning on Thursday April 18th. The conference title will be determined at the end of the regular season, likely between Dorchester Academy and Colleton Prep. The two teams split games with Colleton Prep earning a 5-3 win earlier in the season, so a tie-breaker format is likely.

In the win over Holly Hill on Wednesday April 10, Haley Bootle earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out eight and issuing four walks. Bootle was also 2-4 at the plate with 2-RBI’s. Meredith Ware was 3-4 at the plate with 5-RBI’s and two scores. Mollie Warren went 3-4 with 2-RBI’s and one score. Linley Jones and Weslin Jones had multiple hits in the game.

“Haley Bootle got the win on the mound tonight,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “She did very well keeping the ball off the plate and leaving Holly Hill hitless. We hit the ball so well tonight. We usually struggle with slower pitching, but tonight we kept our weight back and hit the ball hard. We looked great all-in-all.”

On the road against Dorchester Academy on Thursday April 11, senior Anne Garrett Carter allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five. Senior Meredith Ware threw one inning of relief allowing four runs on two hits and striking out one. W. Jones, L. Jones, Ware and Elizabeth Anne Dean had a hit each in the game.

“Tonight was a hard loss,” said Bedard. “We did the little things right for most of the game, then became complacent. You can’t do that against teams like Dorchester. They are spunky and do a good job of capitalizing when given the chance. We are so much better than what we showed tonight. This one stings, but we will come back from this. I have no doubt in these girls.”