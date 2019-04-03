Lady Cougars sweep Hilton Head series 3-0

By CINDY CROSBY



The Colleton County varsity softball team went 3-0 against Hilton Head to sweep the three-game series. The Lady Cougars outscored the Seahawks 41-3 across the three games. Whitley Weathers pitched all three games to give the Lady Cougars a 3-0 start in Region VII-AAAA.

In game one played Monday March 25, the Lady Cougars shut out Hilton Head 15-0. Weathers tossed a two-hitter, striking out eight and issuing a single walk. The Lady Cougars racked up 16 hits in the game, led by Dakari Gant (3-4, 2-RBI’s) and Weathers (3-3, 2-RBI’s). Sydney Howard, Makayla Chisolm, Ashley Savage and Neisha Robinson had multiple hits in the game.

The Lady Cougars jumped ahead early in game two played Wednesday March 27 when Hannah Robertson homered in the second to spark a five-run inning. Colleton County recorded 23 hits in the game and earned a 15-2 win over the Lady Seahawks. Makayla Chisolm went 5-5 at the plate and Weathers was 4-5 with an RBI and scored twice. Multiple hits were recorded up and down the lineup.

Weathers threw a one-hitter in game three played at home Friday March 29, striking out seven. The offense stayed hot, knocking out 16 hits. Karson Hiott led Colleton County, going 3-3 with 2-RBI’s and scoring once.

Colleton County finished the week 12-4 overall and 3-0 in region play. They were scheduled to begin a three-game series against Bluffton High School on Monday April 1 on the road.