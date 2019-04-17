Lady Cougars claim Region VII-AAAA title

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball team claimed the SCHSL Region VII-AAAA title, posting a 17-5 overall record and finishing 8-1 in conference play.

The Lady Cougars went 2-1 in the three-game series against Beaufort after an 11-8 win in the bubble game played Friday April 12 on the road. Hannah Robertson hit a grand slam in the top of the first and Whitley Weathers blasted two of her own to account for top offensive performances for Colleton County. Weathers struck out five and issued five walks.

Earlier in the week, Colleton County lost 4-3 against the Eagles in game one in an away-home-away series. Beaufort scored a run in the first inning then scored three in the third. The Lady Cougars fell short, scoring one run in each of the final three innings. Makayla Chisolm scored twice and Roneisha Robinson scored once. Weathers took the loss for Colleton County.

On Senior Night, the Lady Cougars powered past Beaufort 14-4 after scoring five runs in the second inning. Dakari Gant, Chisolm, Weathers and Shamorie Overton had multiple hits in the game. Weathers struck out six to earn the win for Colleton County.

The Lady Cougars will begin competition in the SCHSL Lower-State State Championships Thursday April 25 at home versus an at-large bid from the Upper State.