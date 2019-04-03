Lady Cougar Soccer drops region matches

Last Updated: April 3, 2019 at 3:07 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Cougar soccer team dropped Region VII-AAAA matches against Bluffton High School (5-1) and Hilton Head (3-0) last week. Amiyah Robinson scored Colleton County’s lone goal on the week.

“The first 15 minutes cost us the game against Bluffton High School,” said Coach Brian Reid. “We gave up a goal three minutes in, then scored less than a minute later to tie the game. Amiyah Robinson picked off a poor clearance from the defense and turned a fired shot, finding the back of the net. We’ve been working on getting off quicker shots, so I was happy to see us just turn and rip a shot.

“Bluffton continued to press using our attacking pattern against us,” said Reid. “We had worked the day before on the same passing pattern Bluffton used in their attack. We just broke down defensively as a team by trying to do too much, which caused players to be out of position defensively. They scored four goals in 15 minutes before we could get everyone on the same page.

“At halftime, we went over playing your position, pushing forward as a team and to stop stabbing at the ball,” said Reid. “I felt we dominated the second half, but Bluffton dropped more and more into defense, making it almost impossible to score. We had some good chances to get back into the game but couldn’t capitalize. They scored a late goal on a breakaway as we pushed more numbers into attack. The second half was a great response by the team, but we can’t start games the way we have been for the past four games and hope to win.”

In the loss to Hilton Head on Thursday March 28 at home, the Lady Cougars fought a hard, physical battle against the defending state champions. Hilton Head scored 20 minutes into the game, then picked up two goals in the final eight minutes.

“I put in a new formation right before the game, hoping to match up better with Hilton Head,” said Reid. “After breaking down our stats so far, a clear pattern emerged of giving goals in the first 10-15 minutes of the games we’ve lost. The new formation gave us more support defensively and allowed us to get into the flow of the game earlier. We planned to counter attack when Hilton Head made mistakes, frustrating them and turning it into a 40-minute half where it was anyone’s game.

“Our strategy worked, and we had some good counter attacks late in the half as we picked off poor passes,” said Reid.

“We were just missing the last good pass to set forwards free. We had some chances in the second half, but we didn’t get enough support forward at times, whereas Hilton Head did a great job of constantly sending numbers forward and attacking those spots at the end of the game.

“Our team showed more heart and determination than I’ve seen all year,” said Reid. “I was extremely proud of their fight, as we had numerous players toughing it out with minor issues. In a game this physical, it began to take its toll late, but we never backed down. If they play like this the rest of the way, we will be hard to beat.

“It was fantastic to see. I hate we lost a game against the defending state champions that we had had a shot to win, but I could not have been more pleased with the game I watched.”