Lady Cougar Soccer drops final region games

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 11:03 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Soccer team finished the Region VII-AAAA schedule last week, dropping the final conference matches versus Hilton Head (7-1) and Beaufort (2-0) to finish the 2018-19 season at 4-8 overall and 0-6.

Against Hilton Head on Tuesday April 9, Anne Mathis Thomas scored Colleton County’s only goal with an assist from Kar’i Edwards. The Seahawks held a 6-0 advantage at the half, then scored a late goal for the 7-1 win.

“The game took a turn for the worse during pregame warm up when starting keeper Kate Downey and starting forward Heather Dowd were unable to play due to injuries,” said Coach Brian Reid. “Dowd played less than five minutes. The team seemed to lack confidence. Hilton Head came out attacking and scored several early goals and we fell apart. Our lack of attack over the past five games has cost us tremendously. The lack of pushing forward, not getting involved with our forwards in attack, and falling back while defending has allowed teams to just keep attacking.

“We did a far better job defending and producing some good attacks,” said Reid. “Anne Mathis Thomas scored from the top of the box off on a great assist from Kar’i Edwards who held the ball in the box while walling off several players. She then dropped back to Anne Mathis for the shot. In the first five games, we were attacking and using high pressure to create more attacks. This has been our game plan from the start, but for some reason since entering region play it has disappeared.”

In the 2-0 shutout loss to Beaufort, Colleton County gave up two goals in the second half after holding the Eagles scoreless through the first half.

“The same lack of pushing forward and attacking ended up costing us the game,” said Reid. “The team defended well, and at times, had a beautiful attack. However, we fell into a defensive shell any time Beaufort attacked. We had great communication and played well together for most of the second half. We gave up a late goal and the Beaufort keeper made some solid saves. We had our opportunities, but we just couldn’t score.

“Zy’Aire Johnson made her second straight start in goal,” said Reid. “She had a strong performance in the second half of the Hilton Head game and dominated the box against Beaufort with some great saves keeping us in the game. Amiyah Robinson, Amber Warren, Caroline Duffie, Kate Downey, and Cameryn Coursen had outstanding performances as well.”

The Lady Cougars were being considered a bid for an at-large playoff berth at press time on Monday. “We may try for at-large bid,” said Reid. “A win last Friday would have greatly improved our chances as we would have tied for third.”