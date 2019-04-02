Jump over things at the Cottageville Library on Saturday
by The Press and Standard | April 2, 2019 2:48 pm
“Jump Over Things Day” will be held Saturday April 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cottageville Library. A “silly jumping obstacle course” will be held following Storytime, as well as a game a hopscotch. For information call 843-835-5621.
