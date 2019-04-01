Harlem Renaissance program Thursday at library

A Women of the Harlem Renaissance program will be held at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Thursday April 4 from 6-7 p.m. The program features women of the 1920s who were writers, singers and actors through dramatization by local educators: Jessica Williams will portray Bessie Smith; Alice Behlin, Ma Rainey; Leila Williams, Billie Holiday; Edith B. Washington, Josephine Baker; Vennie Mitchell, Zora Neale Hurston; and Shiela Keaise, Maya Angelou. Door prizes will be given. For information call the library, 843-549-5621.