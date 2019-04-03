Hadwin shuts out Fort Dorchester

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar varsity baseball team split a recent two-game series against non-region AAAAA Fort Dorchester.

Chase Hadwin threw a complete game striking out nine in a 1-0 shutout Monday March 18 on the road against the Patriots. Lane Lee led the Cougars at the plate, going 2-3. Henry Gibson was 1-3 and Chance Palmer plated the only run on a sacrifice fly ball in the top of the second inning.

Fort Dorchester got its revenge at Cougar Park two days later when they managed a 3-1 win to split the series. Lee took the loss for Colleton County on the bump, allowing two earned runs on four hits across seven innings of work. Lee struck out five and issued four walks. Trey Nettles and Jackson Bell had the only hits in the game.

The Cougars routed Scott’s Branch 24-0 on Friday March 22 at home. The Cougars accumulated nine hits and were issued 10 walks in the game. Jackson Morelli was 3-3 on the night, with 5-RBI’s and Lee was 2-2 with 5-RBI’s. Warren Hunter and Jackson Morelli combined for the win, striking out nine between them.

Opening Region VII-AAAA play with a three-game series against Hilton Head, the Cougars went 1-2 against the Seahawks.

In game one held Monday March 25 at Cougar Park, Colleton County fell 3-2 after Hilton Head pulled ahead in the fourth inning. Chase Hadwin pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits, striking out eight. Jackson Morelli closed the game, allowing no hits or runs and striking out one.

“Hadwin pitched well for us, only giving up three runs in six innings,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “He did not throw his best game, but he gave us a chance to win — we couldn’t answer offensively. We found a way to scratch two runs in the first two innings on a sac fly by Ben Kennedy, driving in Trey Nettles, and a fielder’s choice by Wes Bryan scored Jackson Morelli. After our early damage, JJ Mdlonski shut us down the remainder of the game. It was a tough home loss, but that’s why we play a series. We’re going to bounce back and get ready for Wednesday night.”

Game two of the series saw Colleton County fall 9-0 on road. Three Cougar pitchers combined on the hill: Hunter, Trey Nettles and Chance Palmer. Ben Kennedy was 3-3 to lead Colleton County at the plate.

“Their guys hit the ball and ran the bases well, and we were off balance offensively,” said Paige. “That’s baseball — sooner or later you’re bound to run into a little funk, but our guys are mentally tough enough to bounce back. We’ve been in a similar situation before.”

Colleton County earned a 4-2 win in game three played Friday March 29 at Cougar Park. Lane Lee allowed no earned runs on six hits, striking out three and issuing two walks. Lee helped his effort at the plate, going 1-3 with 2-RBI’s. Henry Gibson was 2-2 and Wesley Bryan was 2-3 with an RBI.

“This win was huge for us,” said Paige. “We didn’t win the series, but we found a way to get a much-needed victory. Henry Gibson got the bats going with a two-out single down right field line, then Ben Kennedy followed him up with an infield single. That set the table for Lane Lee, who roped a double in left center gap scoring Kennedy and Gibson. Jackson Morelli then led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple. Wes Bryan came through clutch a two-out single, scoring Morelli. Kennedy finished things off scoring Jackson Bell on a sac fly to center field. Lane Lee threw well for us, he went out there and gave us everything he had. He knew this was big for the team, so he stepped up in a big situation.”

Colleton County was scheduled to begin a three-game series against Bluffton Monday.