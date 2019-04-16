Gwendolyn Crosby | Obituaries

Gwendolyn Crosby

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Huff Crosby, widow of William McNeil “Neil” Crosby, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Vibra Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. She was 79.

Mrs. Crosby was born February 3, 1940 in Gadsden, Ala., a daughter of the late Clyde Raymond Huff and Tennie Johnson Huff. In her earlier years she was a seamstress at the Smoaks Manufacturing Company, but spent most of her life as a homemaker and mother to her children. She attended Grace Advent Christian Church, and loved to read in her spare time.

She is survived by her children: Steven “Stevie” Crosby (Terri), and Thomas “Tommy” Crosby(Julie) of Walterboro, William “Bill” Crosby of Williston, and Allison Crosby Neal (Greg) of Bloomingdale, Ga. She has two sisters, Judy Huffberry and Nancy Bampton. There are nine grandchildren: Brandon Krajeski, Cortney Krajeski, Wade Crosby, Tracey Maness, Whitney Avant, Megan Bernsed, Candace Smoak, Jennifer Crosby and Hunter Metts. She leaves behind sixteen great-grandchildren. Gwen was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ann Crosby Dail, by a great-grandson Landon McNeil Crosby, and by a great granddaughter Hali Marie Avant.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Alzheimers Association. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.