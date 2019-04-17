Give the earth a gift

April 22 is Earth Day. You might want to give the globe a present, and Ladson Fishburne and Dana Cheney have just the right gift.

Join them on Earth Day as Keep Colleton Beautiful and the Walterboro Appearance Board take on litter.

Fishburne, the chairman of Keep Colleton Beautiful, and Cheney, head of the Walterboro Appearance Board, are putting together an anti-litter offensive that Monday. Cheney will guide the litter collection within the city limits; Fishburne will head the campaign in the county.

The litter collection initiative will be the first one under the Lowcountry Regional Earth Day Clean Up established this year. Beaufort County officials have conducting anti-littering efforts on Earth Day and decided to see if officials of Colleton, Hampton and Jasper wanted to join in. All said yes.

After county officials put their support behind the initiative, County Administrator Kevin Griffin and Administrative Services Director Meagan Utsey agreed to provide some volunteers from the county’s employees. They then reached out to Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari and Assistant City Manager Hank Amundson to see if the city would do the same.

Walterboro’s Police and Fire Departments will be among the city operations joining the campaign; on the county side, county employees will include members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Walterboro maintenance office has also signed on, supplying all the bags.

Palmetto Pride, the state’s anti-littering organization, will provide equipment and will have employees visiting all four counties to film the event.

The students of the USC-Salkehatchie will join in the Earth Day project.

Fishburne said KCB has identified 14 locations throughout the county where volunteers will be doing roadside cleanup. The county will also have two mobile crews working: one assigned to collect large items like couches and mattresses tossed beside the road, and a second one to roam the roads collecting debris from outside the 14 areas targeted.

Those wishing to participate in the county cleanup will have a number of locations to choose from on Earth Day.

Each of the 14 locations will have a tent installed where volunteers can check in. Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The check-in sites will be located at:

• Jacksonboro BP gas station at 16273 ACE Basin Parkway.

• Lowcountry Marine at 861 Green Pond Hwy.

• Aimwell Presbyterian Church at 8925 Charleston Hwy., Round O

• St. Peter’s CME Church at 4113 Charleston Hwy.

• Forks Pit Stop at 1541 Cottageville Hwy.

• Walterboro Soccer Club at 1465 Sidneys Rd.

• Macs Farm Supply at 7051 Cottageville Hwy., Round O

• The parking area at 17-A and Rehoboth Road in Cottageville

• The intersection of Sidneys Road and Round O Road

• Walmart-Zaxby’s Park lot at 2046 Bells Hwy.

• BZS Community Center at 375 Smyly Rd., Ruffin

• PRTC Inc. 2471 Jefferies Hwy.

• ACE Trail at Folly Creek Lane and Green Pond Highway, Green Pond.

• Colleton County volunteers will also be working with Hampton County volunteers in the Yemassee area. The check-in tent will be at Love’s Truck Stop.

Cheney said he has a list of 21 different locations as potential targets for the city cleanup. He hopes to have enough people to collect the trash.

The list contains every road leading into the city and much of the downtown area, where the Colleton County Rice Festival will take place later in the week.

Fishburne said he hopes to see between 100 and 150 volunteers tackling litter in the city and county. He and Cheney hope to see volunteers from the general public further swelling the ranks.

Those interested in volunteering for the county effort can contact Fishburne by calling 843-925-8013 or emailing him at ladson.fishburne@gmail.com.

City residents wanting to join in the Walterboro work can contact Cheney by phone at 843-542-6222 or emailing him at cleancitywalterboro@gmail.com.

Cheney said you don’t have to make arrangements ahead of time to participate; his command post will be set up in the City Hall parking lot.

Everyone interested in coming out and joining the Colleton collection is welcome to join, Fishburne said. With Earth Day popping up on a Monday this year, he added, he knows there are those who would like to be involved but can’t miss work.

Fishburne has a solution. “If you reach out to us, we will drop off supplies to clean up around your businesses or homes.”